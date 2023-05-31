How will the new tax and additional levy on second properties affect owners?

On 23 May, the Victorian Government announced a new tax levy on investment properties as part of its 2023-24 budget .





The new tax is designed to help the state government pay down a borrowing debt of $31.5 billion incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting long lockdowns.



Some Victorians who own investment properties or holiday homes have expressed concern at the changes.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, mortgage broker, Maninder Kaur, says the new tax could add to cost of living stress.



Mortgage broker, Maninder Kaur, says a new tax on second home owners could add to cost of living pressures. Credit: Supplied by Maninder Kaur She says there are a few considerations that a person with multiple properties should keep in mind.





For Victorians considering buying a second property, Ms Kaur also has a list of things to consider.





