How does the Australian Government work? Find out here....

Australian Parliament

Australian Parliament Source: Getty Images

Published 9 June 2016 at 7:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

The federal election is just around the corner with the 45th Parliament of Australia set to be formed after election day on July 2. This election determines the 150 members in the House of Representatives, 76 members of the Senate, and ultimately, the country's next leader. So how do elections determine our next government?Preeti McCarthy has an overview.

