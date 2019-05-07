SBS Punjabi

How fair is Labor's parent visa fee?

SBS Punjabi

Parent visa, Indian family, Parent visa to Australia

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 May 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 8 May 2019 at 10:11am
Source: SBS

We asked the Shadow Immigration Minister Shayne Neumann the basis for setting the parent visa fee at $2,500 and $1,250 in Labor's Temporary Sponsored Parent Visa policy. When normal visitor visas are available for as little as $140, did Labor set the fee just because the government's visa fee is thought to be very high, or whether it has been logically calculated? While Labor is promising to change the temporary sponsored parent visa significantly, claiming it would make it easier for parents of migrants to come to Australia, the party is retaining the requirements set by the coalition for people wanting to sponsor their parents for this visa.

Published 7 May 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 8 May 2019 at 10:11am
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?