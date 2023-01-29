'Doomsday Clock': How long has humanity got?

The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight than it has ever been

The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight than it has ever been . Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The "Doomsday Clock" has been set at 90 seconds to midnight, closer than ever before to the threat of annihilation. But what is the Doomsday Clock? Who decides where it is set? And what does '90 seconds to midnight' actually mean?

But what does that actually mean?

The "Doomsday Clock" is a symbolic timepiece showing how close the world is to ending.

Midnight marks the theoretical point of annihilation.

Every year scientists move the hands of the clock closer to or further away from midnight, based on their reading of existential threats at that time.

Cambridge University’s expert on existential threat Paul Ingram:

"It emerged at the beginning of the Cold War to give a sense of the urgency to achieve nuclear disarmament and to climb out of the abyss that we were facing in the early 1950s. And in more recent times, it has taken on climate change and emerging disruptive technology to give a sense of the the risks, the catastrophic risks that we face as a planet largely through our own deliberate activities."

Albert Einstein was among a group of atomic scientists who created the clock back in 1947.

These days, a Chicago-based NGO called the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists updates the time annually.

A board of scientists and other experts in nuclear technology and climate science, including 13 Nobel laureates, discuss world events and determine where to place the hands of the clock each year.

At 90 seconds to midnight, the "Doomsday Clock" is now the closest it has ever been to midnight.

Another of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists experts, Steve Fetter from the University of Maryland, says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing deep concerns.

Nuclear risks increased significantly last year due largely to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Putin (Russian President Vladimir) has repeatedly raised the specter of nuclear use. In launching the invasion, he warned that 'whoever tries to hinder us should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead to consequences you have never faced in your history.' A few days later, he ordered Russia's nuclear forces to special combat duty. In announcing the annexation of Ukrainian territories in September, Putin declared that he would defend them with all weapons systems available to us. This is not a bluff. And in case anyone missed the reference to nuclear weapons, he mentioned that Hiroshima and Nagasaki had set a precedent."

When the clock first started ticking, more than 75 years ago, it sat at seven minutes to midnight.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

There are concerns disability employment services are failing to place jobseekers

Royal Commission report on failing disability employment provider may just be the beginning, say advocates

Christine Bleijie (supplied).jpg

New prevention push from the skin cancer capital of the world's skin cancer capital

An investigation launched into social media influencers who mislead Australian consumers

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 27 January 2023

Sunny Uppal

A family tradition: Uppal brothers revolutionise fruit packaging in Shepparton