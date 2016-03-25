How much do you know about the services provided by Centrelink ?

Jyoti Aujla has been an Assessment Officer with DHS for over six years now, and in this interview, she gave our listeners some insight into the functioning of Centrelink.











She mentioned that their multilingual call centre, which responds to the queries about services and programs offered by Centrelink, is the largest one of its kind in the southern hemisphere.











On the occasion of Harmony Day (March 21), we thought it was a good time to speak about the diversity that exists within the Department of Human Services, and talk about their programs / services for all Australians.



















