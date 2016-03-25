SBS Punjabi

How much do you know about the services provided by Centrelink ?

Jyoti Aujla, an Assessment Officer with DHS

Jyoti Aujla, an Assessment Officer with DHS

Published 25 March 2016 at 4:01pm
By Manpreet K Singh
The Department of Human Services provides extensive support to people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, with over 600 bilingual staff and 70 Multicultural Service Officers.

Jyoti Aujla has been an Assessment Officer with DHS for over six years now, and in this interview, she gave our listeners some insight into the functioning of Centrelink.

 

She mentioned that their multilingual call centre, which responds to the queries about services and programs offered by Centrelink, is the largest one of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

 

On the occasion of Harmony Day (March 21), we thought it was a good time to speak about the diversity that exists within the Department of Human Services, and talk about their programs / services for all Australians.

 





