How safe is your census data?

Census population

Census population Source: Getty Images

Published 27 July 2016 at 8:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Australia's census has a history of keeping personal information secure and private.However, this year the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will make it compulsory for people to include their names and addresses. Privacy advocates are concerned that the move will not only lead to public backlash against the census but also undermine the accuracy and credibility of the census results. Preeti McCarthy has the story.

