The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money suggested the government to put a limit on cash holding and cash transactions. Also ask banks to report to the I-T department on large cash deposits. Government's intentions are to bring all citizen under taxation structure and familiar with banking system.





Currently, only 1% of India's population pays income tax. Will demonetisation change that, and herald a new era of a cashless economy in India?





Gautam Kapil explains.