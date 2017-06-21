SBS Punjabi

How to access mental health services for refugees

SBS Punjabi

Refugee family

Refugee family Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 4:45pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

Every year, thousands of refugees and asylum seekers arrive in Australia. They are often fleeing war, persecution and torture. Making sure they can access healthcare, including mental health services, is an important part of their settlement. But the Australian healthcare system can bring new challenges for them. Gautam Kapil brings out more, in this week's settlement guide.

Published 21 June 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 4:45pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?