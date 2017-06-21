How to access mental health services for refugees

Refugee family Source: SBS
Published 21 June 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 4:45pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Every year, thousands of refugees and asylum seekers arrive in Australia. They are often fleeing war, persecution and torture. Making sure they can access healthcare, including mental health services, is an important part of their settlement. But the Australian healthcare system can bring new challenges for them. Gautam Kapil brings out more, in this week's settlement guide.
Published 21 June 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 4:45pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Share