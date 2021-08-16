How to access subsidised childcare in Australia

Sarah Gardiner is a mother of three. She has a boy who has just turned seven, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl and a nine-week-old baby.





Mrs Gardiner, who is a business owner, has managed to keep working full time for the last six years with only eight-week breaks when her second and third children were born.





She says this was possible because of a range of childcare services with the freedom to work flexible hours.





"I’ve used different forms of childcare. Nothing for my 9-week-old but for my eldest two, over the years, we’ve used everything from a private nanny, a live-in au-pair, family daycare, long daycare and also KU preschooling. I’ve literally tried everything because, you know, there are advantages and disadvantages. I guess no one service provider is perfect and what I’ve learnt over the years is that I need to use a combination of places."





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





