How to Convert your qualification

Published 31 October 2016 at 5:26pm, updated 1 November 2016 at 12:50pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Australia is welcoming more skilled migrants - arrivals with tertiary qualifications have almost doubled since 2001. But a recent Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) report shows only 40 per cent manage to continue working in their professional field. When a lack of local experience and qualifications becomes a hurdle to getting a job - what assistance is on offer? Preeti McCarthy reports.

