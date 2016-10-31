How to Convert your qualification

Graduates Source: AAP
Published 31 October 2016 at 5:26pm, updated 1 November 2016 at 12:50pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Australia is welcoming more skilled migrants - arrivals with tertiary qualifications have almost doubled since 2001. But a recent Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) report shows only 40 per cent manage to continue working in their professional field. When a lack of local experience and qualifications becomes a hurdle to getting a job - what assistance is on offer? Preeti McCarthy reports.
