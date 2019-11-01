SBS Punjabi

How to get help if you’re a victim of sexual harassment at work?

SBS Punjabi

Sexual harassment

File image Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2019 at 11:41am, updated 6 November 2019 at 1:42pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Being sexually harassed at work is still too common in Australia, but there are ways to ensure your rights are respected.

Published 1 November 2019 at 11:41am, updated 6 November 2019 at 1:42pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to 
the latest survey from the Australian Human Rights Commission
, one in three workers say they've been sexually harassed at work over the last five years. But sexual harassment in the workplace is unlawful and shouldn't be tolerated. 

What’s sexual harassment?

The Australian Human Rights Commission
 describes 
sexual harassment
 as "an unwelcome sexual advance, unwelcome request for sexual favours or other unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature which makes a person feel offended, humiliated and/or intimidated, where a reasonable person would anticipate that reaction in the circumstances.”

It can take several forms, like sexual “jokes”, leering, unwanted invitation to go on dates and requests for sex, intrusive questions about a person’s private life, insults based on sex, unwelcome touching and sexually explicit emails or text messages.

Improper office etiquette
Improper office etiquette Source: Getty Images


Who are the victims?

Anybody can be a victim of sexual harassment, but the 
Australian Human Rights Commission national survey
 shows that young women are the most vulnerable.

In the last five years, 39% of the women interrogated had experienced sexual harassment, and 26% of the men. The most common victims of sexual harassment were younger people under the age of 29.

How to get support?

Sexual harassment at work is unlawful under the 
Sex Discrimination Act
. To learn more about your rights, you can call the Australian Human Rights Commission on their information line, 1300 656 419. If you're distressed, you can talk to a trusted friend or call 
1800 RESPECT
.

If needed, you can access an interpreter through the 
Translating and Interpreting Service
 when calling the Australian Rights Commission information line or 1800 RESPECT.

Creative differences can make tempers flare in any office
Creative differences can make tempers flare in any office Source: Getty Images


How to file a complaint?

Once you have decided to make a complaint, you can talk to 
your employer
, a human resources representative or the union at your workplace.

“The response can be varied. Some employers will take the complaint seriously and investigate it and take action. Others are less informed about what they need to do so they can also ask the Human Rights Commission for help on what they should do in response,” says Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins.

If your employer doesn't take action, you can 
go to the Australian Human Rights Commission
 to ensure your rights are respected. It can lead to a conciliation process and possibly to court.

“Ideally, when you go to your employer, the employer will take the complaint seriously, make sure you're not subjected to any detriment for bringing it forward and see what they can do to sort it out, which quite often will be working with the individual to decide whether they want to progress with a complaint and to deal with it within the company," says Jenkins.

Blank Sexual Harassment Complain Form
Sexual Harassment - Social Issue Concept Source: Getty Images


Where to find more information?

To learn more about sexual harassment and your rights in the workplace, visit the 
Australian Human Rights Commission
 and the 
Fair Work Ombudsman
 websites, which both provide 
resources in different languages
.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Indian student guilty of sexually touching a woman

Deportation for Indian man who said ‘don’t cry’ before sexually assaulting a woman

Uni students pledge to stop sexual harassment with White Rakhi



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?