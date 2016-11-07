How to job search in Australia

SBS Punjabi

Published 7 November 2016 at 4:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Job searching is often a frustrating experience for new migrants. A lack of Australian experience and cross-cultural misunderstandings can provide additional barriers. Using "Jobactive", the Australian Government's initiative connecting job seekers with employers, is one way of finding employment. Preeti McCarthy finds out more.

