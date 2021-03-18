How to make your return to onsite work COVID-safe

Lana Bogunovich works in an office building in Sydney's CBD. She says that after months of working from home, she was concerned about an increased risk of infection while commuting to work or sharing the workspace with her colleagues.





"When I returned to work, I was definitely more aware and more conscious about surfaces that I touch, about how close I stood to people. So, upon coming into work, there is a hand sanitisation station as you enter into the office, there is also a temperature checking machine as well, but in addition to that, I would also go to the bathroom and wash my hands as soon as I came into to the office of public transport, and that's not something that I normally used to do.





New research by Fantastic Services Group reveals that two in five Australians are concerned about cleanliness at their workplace.





At the same time, more than a quarter have become anxious about germs since the start of the pandemic, while two-thirds are vigilant not to touch surfaces when away from home.





Rune Sovndahl, Fantastic Services Group CEO, says their research illustrates Australians' changing attitudes towards cleaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.





"Our research shows that it's actually quite a high number that are severely anxious of going back to work. Two in five Australians are concerned with cleanliness when returning to work, almost a quarter of Australians have become anxious. People are concerned about going out in public despite it being open again, and we all know that people weren't really afraid of going out in public before that."





Click on the player above to listen to the settlement guide in Punjabi.





