How to use telehealth?

Bulk-billed or free telehealth consultations can be conducted over the telephone or via video chat on your device. If privacy is a concern, you can connect your device to headphones during an appointment.





Make sure that the GP is given the right phone number to reach you. You may also wish to prepare a list of questions to discuss with your doctor beforehand.





As medical practices enhance their remote services to patients, Dr Singleton says patients no longer need to physically see their GP for referrals or scripts.





“So going for a blood test or an X-ray or an ultrasound, what we're doing now is sending the referral straight to the place that you’re going so we can organise an appointment for you and then send the referral and all you need to do is turn up on the time.”





Getting your medication these days is also far more convenient than pre-COVID-19 times.





Dr Stoupas recommends using your own monitoring device during a telehealth session to help your doctor understand your health status.





“If they have the machinery to do things like blood pressure that’s fantastic because that’s an extra level of information that we have.”





