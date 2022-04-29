SBS Punjabi

How to vote at the federal election?

SBS Punjabi

Voting Centre

Voting Centre Source: AEC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 April 2022 at 4:51pm, updated 24 May 2022 at 3:56pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

On election day the Australian Electoral Commission anticipates one million voters every hour through their voting centres across the country. Voting is compulsory for everyone on the electoral roll.

Published 29 April 2022 at 4:51pm, updated 24 May 2022 at 3:56pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Seventeen million Australians are enrolled to vote in the upcoming federal election. 


In Australia, we have an independent body that manages the electoral system. The Australian Electoral Commission ensures that all eligible citizens have the chance to help shape our federal government. 

The AEC runs thousands of polling places on election day. Schools and church halls are common venues. 

Advertisement
Jess Lilley, a spokesperson for the AEC says that the information is available on the AEC website.  


“You’ll be able to input your suburb and your postcode, and our tool will help you find who your candidates are as well as where you can actually cast your vote.”


Polling places offer instructions and assistance in multiple languages, says Evan Ekin-Smyth, Spokesperson for the AEC. 


“You can get somebody to assist you to cast your vote. We have an interpreting service via telephone that you can access. If you think you’ll need to access these sorts of services, there’s a number on our website – aec.gov.au/translated. You call up that number and you’ll be able to ask questions and have somebody in language instruct you as to how to cast a formal vote.”


AEC mobile voting teams will visit people in residential care and remote communities to ensure that no one misses out. 


Voters who can’t attend a polling place on election day can vote in other ways.  


“If you have a barrier to voting on election day, there are early voting centres in the weeks leading up to polling day. And likewise, if you’re unable to get to an early voting centre, you can cast a postal vote as well.”

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack