I have an urge to serve the community, says Satinder Chawla

Satinder Chawla came to Australia in 2012 ans ever since that time has been involved in community service in Melbourne. he also volunteers at the airport to keep himself busy and active.





Mr Chawla got his first break in acting when Sandeep Raj and Puneet Gulati asked him to play a role in the movie 'Strings'. After that he was picked put by Gurmeet Sran for the movie 'The Hidden truth'.





Mr Chawla's latest project was a short movie 'Haloona' which talks about the mistreatment of elderly parents overseas and gives the message of lave a care towards the older generation in our community. Mr Chawla played the leading role in this movie and was awarded the Best Actor award at Virasat Film Festival 2016 in Melbourne.





In this interview, he talks to SBS Punjabi about his past career, his interests and film career.



