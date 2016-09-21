SBS Punjabi

I have an urge to serve the community, says Satinder Chawla

SBS Punjabi

Satinder and Jaswinder Chawla at SBS Punjabi

Satinder and Jaswinder Chawla at SBS Punjabi Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2016 at 11:01pm, updated 22 September 2016 at 2:12pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Satinder Chawla played the leading role in the short movie Haloona and was awarded the best actor award during the Virasat Film Festival in Melbourne.

Published 21 September 2016 at 11:01pm, updated 22 September 2016 at 2:12pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Satinder Chawla came to Australia in 2012 ans ever since that time has been involved in community service in Melbourne. he also volunteers at the airport to keep himself busy and active.

Mr Chawla got his first break in acting when Sandeep Raj and Puneet Gulati asked him to play a role in the movie 'Strings'. After that he was picked put by Gurmeet Sran for the movie 'The Hidden truth'.

Mr Chawla's latest project was a short movie 'Haloona' which talks about the mistreatment of elderly parents overseas and gives the message of lave a care towards the older generation in our community. Mr Chawla played the leading role in this movie and was awarded the Best Actor award at Virasat Film Festival 2016 in Melbourne.

In this interview, he talks to SBS Punjabi about his past career, his interests and film career.

Satinder and Jaswinder Chawla at SBs Punjabi Office
Source: SBS Punjabi


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?