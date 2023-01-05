'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma

SBS Punjabi

gogi rai.jpg

With various titles to his name, Melbourne based Punjabi athlete Gogi Rai credits athletics to cure his asthmatic condition. Credit: Supplied by Mr Rai.

Published 6 January 2023 at 10:16am, updated 6 January 2023 at 4:40pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Often seen coaching children in Melbourne's Epping area, primary school teacher and track and field coach Gurpreet Singh Rai also known as Gogi Rai, was born with severe asthma. But that didn't stop him from becoming a national-level athlete.

Highlights
  • Melbourne-based Gogi Rai holds Australian Masters Athletics championship records for high jumps and pentathlon
  • Every year he competes in the Athletics Victoria Shield League and usually scores the highest MVP (Most valuable player) in the state for open age
Gogi Rai says he was inspired to venture into sports because he was inherently weak during his childhood days.

"When I was nine, my parents were worried about my lung capacity, my short height, and my being underweight. So they introduced me to track, thinking that sports might help me grow better and give a tough fight to asthma.

"Initially, I could not even run a single round. I had to use an inhaler mid-way, but I never gave up," he reminisces.
gogi when he started athletics.jpg
Gogi Rai's childhood picture. Credit: Supplied by Mr Rai.
Mr Rai says growing up, he made sure nothing came in the way of his love and dedication for sports.

"Due to asthma, despite being hospitalised multiple times as a child, I found out that being on track is the only thing that helped me mentally and emotionally," he says.

Hailing from Khan Khana village in Punjab in north India, Mr Rai shares he also witnessed a lot of mental stress during his childhood.

"I knew I had to achieve something, so I didn't let my home atmosphere affect my mental health. Instead, I used this stress to fire up my spirit of recovery."

"I feel, my mental health journey made me stronger and more determined never to let my mother down," he says.
gogi rai.jpeg
Gogi Rai with his mother.
Living with an aim to make children strong, healthy and happy

The 31-year-old is a teacher at Melbourne's Beveridge Primary School.

Armed with an impressive sports portfolio, he aims to inspire young kids to make careers in sporting fields.
rai gogi.jpg
Mr Rai aims to promote athletics among kids and voluntarily provides free coaching to children. Credit: Supplied by Mr Rai.
In his personal journey, Mr Rai gearing up to qualify for the Commonwealth Games 2026, to be held in Victoria.

"I'm within touching distance of glory, and I am practising hard to make it to the podium," he says.
Mr Rai, who now leads a healthy and normal life, says athletics helped him overcome the medical condition he was born with.

His advice: "Work on your craft; it took me 20 years to become what I am now. Surround yourself with support groups and grow your own healthy tribe."
grai.jpg
Credit: Athletic Victoria Result Hub.
Click on the audio icon at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.
