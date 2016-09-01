SBS Punjabi

I want to keep Jaspal ji's legacy alive - Savita Bhatti

Jaspal and Savita Bhatti - the comedy trailblazers in India

Jaspal and Savita Bhatti - the comedy trailblazers in India Source: bharatstudent.com

Published 1 September 2016 at 10:41pm, updated 1 September 2016 at 10:54pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Jaspal Bhatti is widely regarded as the trailblazer of comedy on the small screen, known for his socially relevant humour.

Starring in multiple television serials beginning with Ulta Pulta, he is credited to have taken stand up comedy to great heights in India, blazing the trail for a whole generation of comedians in the country.

 His wife, Savita Bhatti was always by his side, whether it was "protests" staged by the Nonsense Club, a television serial or a Bollywood / Pollywood film.

 
Jaspal and Savita Bhatti
Jaspal and Savita Bhatti Source: SBS


Now, four years after the King of Comedy passed away in a tragic accident. Savita Bhatti is doing everything possible to keep her husband's legacy alive. Together with the Chandigarh administration, a humour festival is held in the city on Jaspal Bhatti's birthday every year, giving a platform to amateur comedians to perform in Punjabi, Hindi or English.

 
Jaspal and Savita Bhatti
Source: SBS


Savita Bhatti is currently in Australia, the first time after Jaspal ji's passing, and will soon take the stage with her show "Saanu ki".

 In this exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi, she tals of the life and times with Jaspal Bhatti, his tragic passing away, and her renewed efforts to continue the work he left unfinished.

Savita Bhatti in Sydney
Savita Bhatti in Sydney Source: SBS


