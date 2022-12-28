SBS Punjabi

IELTS update: Test takers to benefit from this new change

SBS Punjabi

ielts one skill retake

Representative image Credit: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2022 at 10:00am, updated 2 hours ago at 10:04am
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

IELTS test takers now have access to a new feature to help them boost the score they need to achieve their migration and career goals.

Published 29 December 2022 at 10:00am, updated 2 hours ago at 10:04am
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • IELTS test takers can now retake one section of the four modules on not getting the desired score in first attempt.
  • OSR is available at select test centres in Australian capital cities.
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS), often a pre-requisite for international study, migration and work, has developed a new feature called One Skill Retake (OSR).

The OSR will allow test takers to retake one of the four test components in either reading, writing, speaking or listening (once only) if they fail to get the desired score on their first attempt.

Previously test takers had to retake the entire test for all four modules if they didn’t get the score they were aspiring for.

In Australia, the OSR pilot project was recently introduced by the ILETS authority for specific test takers. The new feature is now available at limited test centres in capital cities.

According to the information available on the
Department of Home Affairs website
, DHA will accept IELTS test results that include OSR, with the exception of applications for subclasses 476, 482, and 485, which need scores from a single sitting/attempt.
GettyImages-587546830.jpg
Talking about the new feature, Rasna Kaur HS, a Melbourne-based English tutor and IELTS instructor, said the development was long-awaited.

"This will help test takers to combine their scores from a second attempt for one particular module," she said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.

Several international students and temporary migrants struggle to get the required score in English language proficiency tests every year.

The most common grievance is candidates shortfalling a few marks in one module.
READ MORE

The ‘traumatic’ experience of learning English and succeeding in IELTS

Ms Rasna added that OSR will soon be available at more test centres across Australia in early 2023 and India from March 2023.

To learn about fees, validity and other information on OSR, click on the audio icon above to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

READ MORE

Australian permanent residency aspirants share hits and misses with English language tests

'Nothing short of harassment': Indian woman takes English test 67 times for Australian permanent residency

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Life guard on Manly beach, Sydney, Australia

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 28 December 2022

Rekha Sharma

Is homeopathy an effective medicine for seasonal allergies? Homeopath Rekha Sharma has the answers

Maintenance workers in Melbourne

Migrant workers still lag behind others in Australian workforce

Ukranian soldiers inspect Bucha in Ukraine

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways