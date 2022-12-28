IELTS update: Test takers to benefit from this new change

Highlights IELTS test takers can now retake one section of the four modules on not getting the desired score in first attempt.

OSR is available at select test centres in Australian capital cities.

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS), often a pre-requisite for international study, migration and work, has developed a new feature called One Skill Retake (OSR).





The OSR will allow test takers to retake one of the four test components in either reading, writing, speaking or listening (once only) if they fail to get the desired score on their first attempt.





Previously test takers had to retake the entire test for all four modules if they didn’t get the score they were aspiring for.





In Australia, the OSR pilot project was recently introduced by the ILETS authority for specific test takers. The new feature is now available at limited test centres in capital cities.





According to the information available on the Department of Home Affairs website , DHA will accept IELTS test results that include OSR, with the exception of applications for subclasses 476, 482, and 485, which need scores from a single sitting/attempt.



Talking about the new feature, Rasna Kaur HS, a Melbourne-based English tutor and IELTS instructor, said the development was long-awaited.





"This will help test takers to combine their scores from a second attempt for one particular module," she said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.





Several international students and temporary migrants struggle to get the required score in English language proficiency tests every year.





The most common grievance is candidates shortfalling a few marks in one module.



Ms Rasna added that OSR will soon be available at more test centres across Australia in early 2023 and India from March 2023.



