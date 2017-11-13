SBS Punjabi

If Jasvinder Sidhu is preselected as Labor candidate, it will be historic for Australian Indian community

Jasvinder Sidhu, who is one step closer to preselection for the safe Labor seat of Tarniet in Victoria

Jasvinder Sidhu, who is one step closer to preselection for the safe Labor seat of Tarniet in Victoria

Published 13 November 2017 at 1:05pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Interview with Jasvinder Sidhu, who is one of two candidates who could be preselected for the safe Labor seat of Tarneit in Victoria. It will be a historic moment for the Indian community of Australia if Mr Sidhu is endorsed as the Labor candidate - he will be the first India-born candidate to be preselected by a major political party for any state or federal seat.

For full story, please click on the link below 

READ MORE

Can Jasvinder Sidhu go on to make history in Australian politics?



