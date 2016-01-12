SBS Punjabi

"I'm in complete shock", says a friend of the Adelaide family struck by tragedy in India

SBS Punjabi

dgSdb

dgSdb Source: fbb

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 12 January 2016 at 6:52pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Adelaide based restaurant owner Harsh Kumar found out late last night about the fatal car crash in India, which left his friend Rupen Datta critically injured, and took the lives of Rupen's wife Anamika, as well as their three children aged 20, 15 and 12.

Published 12 January 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 12 January 2016 at 6:52pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Harsh says he collapsed on hearing the news and his whole family is distraught, since they were close family friends with the Dattas. "He taught me a lot," says Harsh about Rupen, and we frequently visited each others' homes. "

 

"I just hope that he recovers from his injuries," he added.

 

Referring to Anamika as "Bhabi", Harsh said, "my wife was very close with her. We've celebrated our children's birthdays together. I just don't know how the extended family is going to cope in India."

 

News broke last night about the horrific accident that took place at the Yamuna Expressway, as the family were headed to see the Taj Mahal in their final week of holidays in India. As a result of the car crash Anamika Dutta, 45, her daughters Neetika and Pipasa, aged 12 and 15, and sister Sonia, 25, died at the scene, while her 20-year-old son, Tirvijai, died in hospital a short time later.

 

Rupen Datta is still in hospital, and so is his father in law NK Paliwal.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

gogi rai.jpg

'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma