"I'm in complete shock", says a friend of the Adelaide family struck by tragedy in India

Harsh says he collapsed on hearing the news and his whole family is distraught, since they were close family friends with the Dattas. "He taught me a lot," says Harsh about Rupen, and we frequently visited each others' homes. "











"I just hope that he recovers from his injuries," he added.











Referring to Anamika as "Bhabi", Harsh said, "my wife was very close with her. We've celebrated our children's birthdays together. I just don't know how the extended family is going to cope in India."











News broke last night about the horrific accident that took place at the Yamuna Expressway, as the family were headed to see the Taj Mahal in their final week of holidays in India. As a result of the car crash Anamika Dutta, 45, her daughters Neetika and Pipasa, aged 12 and 15, and sister Sonia, 25, died at the scene, while her 20-year-old son, Tirvijai, died in hospital a short time later.











Rupen Datta is still in hospital, and so is his father in law NK Paliwal.









