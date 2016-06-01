SBS Punjabi

I'm optimistic that Udta Punjab will be released on June 17 - Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor as drug addict Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab

Shahid Kapoor as drug addict Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab Source: Mind Blowing Films

Published 1 June 2016 at 6:06pm, updated 1 June 2016 at 10:10pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor expressed great optimism that despite numerous issues with the Indian Censor Board, the movie Udta Punjab will be released as expected on June 17, 2016

Speaking exclusively to SBS Punjabi program, Shahid Kapoor said that playing the role of drug addict Tommy Singh in the film Udta Punjab was perhaps the biggest challenge for him in his Bollywood career. “I have never even consumed alcohol in my life, so acting convincingly as a drug addict was a massive challenge for me”.  

The star cast of Udta Punjab
Source: Mind Blowing Films


Speaking about the message contained in the film, Shahid said, “I think everyone should support and watch this movie because it conveys such a powerful message through the medium of entertainment’.  Talking about the seriousness of the drugs menace in Punjab, he said, “I wasn’t even aware of this issue before this movie. I hope everyone sees the film, and we create greater awareness about this issue”.

When asked if the current Punjab government may have anything to do with the censor board controversy, Shahid simply said,” I’m not aware of that. I think Punjab government should support the film, because of the message it conveys”.

In parting, Shahid urged everyone to watch the film and join in the slogan “Drugs di maa di”…

 
Shahid Kapoor, the lead character in Udta Punjab
Shahid Kapoor, the lead character in Udta Punjab Source: Mind Blowing Films


