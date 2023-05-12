Immigration update: Here's how the new migration reforms will impact parent visas

Key Points A migration review has found that the potential cost of parent visa holders in Australia is significantly higher than the visa fees.

Government to tighten access to permanent migration for parent visa holders.

In a major overhaul to improve Australia's immigration system, the Albanese government has proposed a number of reforms for skilled migrants, international students and families.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neill has announced changes to almost every visa category since the review.



Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Sydney-based Rajwant Singh, an expert in the parent and family visa category, said the demand for family migration has been far greater than the available places.





"The report states that the cost of parent visa holders significantly outweighs the visa fees.





"A parent, on average, costs $400,000 over their lifetime due to their high use of government-funded services and limited taxes paid," he said.



Rajwant Singh Source: SBS / SBS Punjabi Mr Singh further said that the migration report stated a partial remedy of increasing the charge and tightening eligibility and introducing a more flexible temporary parent visa where the sponsor meets the cost of health support during the period of residence.





Between 2010 and 2022, the backlog of parental visa applications in Australia has increased from around 35,000 to 120,000. However, the number of parental visas available is capped at 8,500 places per year.





"Demand for family migration has been much greater than the places available," Mr Singh said.





"The report flags that the Government may shorten the long-term temporary stay (subclass 870) in future - the extent of stay might reduce while more affordable short-term stay visas for parents may get introduced."



Mr Singh further explained that the government is also considering introducing a lottery system for the parent visa category to prevent visa backlogs.





"To curb the visa backlog, the government is also considering introducing a lottery system for the parent visa category. The lottery model has been successful in countries like Canada and New Zealand, where it has helped manage access to limited places," he said.





According to the report, the processing time for parental visa applications is "between 30 and 50 years", and if the applicant can come up with $48,000 for a contributing parent visa, that is reduced to about 15 years.





