Important changes on the way for Licences of young drivers

L 2 P

Source: MPS

Published 19 September 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 19 September 2017 at 3:17pm
By MP Singh
Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey has announced major improvements to the states highly successful Graduated Licensing Scheme to ensure new drivers are safe drivers on our roads.

The changes to the Graduate Licensing Scheme mean:

 

· Learner drivers will have to complete the Hazard Perception Test before they can take the driving test;

 

· P1 drivers will no longer have to complete the Hazard Perception Test to get their P2 licence; and

 

· The Driver Qualification Test has been removed for P2 Drivers and in its place P2 drivers will have to stay on their licence for an extra 6 months if they receive a suspension for unsafe driving behaviour.

 

These changes will come into effect from 20 November 2017.

 
