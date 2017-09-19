Important changes on the way for Licences of young drivers

The changes to the Graduate Licensing Scheme mean:
· Learner drivers will have to complete the Hazard Perception Test before they can take the driving test;
· P1 drivers will no longer have to complete the Hazard Perception Test to get their P2 licence; and
· The Driver Qualification Test has been removed for P2 Drivers and in its place P2 drivers will have to stay on their licence for an extra 6 months if they receive a suspension for unsafe driving behaviour.
These changes will come into effect from 20 November 2017.
