Important changes on the way for Licences of young drivers

The changes to the Graduate Licensing Scheme mean:











· Learner drivers will have to complete the Hazard Perception Test before they can take the driving test;











· P1 drivers will no longer have to complete the Hazard Perception Test to get their P2 licence; and











· The Driver Qualification Test has been removed for P2 Drivers and in its place P2 drivers will have to stay on their licence for an extra 6 months if they receive a suspension for unsafe driving behaviour.











These changes will come into effect from 20 November 2017.















