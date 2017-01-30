'Important subsidies to continue' Bhagwant Mann

While speaking to Melbourne based NRI gathering via teleconference, MP Bhagwant Mann said that some of the important subsidies will continue if their party forms a government in Punjab.





While answering a question asked about their party’s plans to revive Punjab’s budget, Mr Mann said that the subsidies on agriculture, electricity and atta-daal will continue, and the party will also revise the excise policy, if in Government.





Bhagwant Mann is contesting against Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Punjab assembly election from Jalalabad constituency.





The 44-year-old Aam Aadmi Party MP is drawing massive crowds while campaigning across the state.





Mann was elected to the Lok Sabha from Sangrur in 2014 with a big margin of over 2 Lakh votes.





Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is riding high on NRI support. Some of the Punjabi NRI have also reached Punjab to support the campaign for the February 4 polls in the state.





The AAP has launched a "Chalo Punjab" campaign for supporters abroad.





"We expect around 3,500 NRIs to reach Punjab and campaign for us over the next two weeks," said AAP Punjab convenor and Batala candidate Gurpreet Singh Waraich.





On Sunday, the 30th January AAP's Melbourne supporters joined hands to form a human-chain to bring awareness about AAP's agenda in Punjab elections at Federation Square, Melbourne.





AAP's Melbourne support (Photo Reddot Media) Source: Reddot media



