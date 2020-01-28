Inderjit Singh earns Australia Day honour for serving the community through eye care programs

Inderjit (Indy) Singh is among the 549 inspirational Australians who have been awarded the coveted Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) this Australia Day.





Founder of Vision Beyond Aus, Mr Singh has been recognised for organising and funding over 37,000 eye surgeries for financially disadvantaged people in third world countries.





“It’s a matter of great honour and pride to be honoured by your country and to think that we people from India can come and achieve these awards is something remarkable.





“It shows that things have changed a lot. When I arrived in Australia back in 1984, people would doubt my qualifications. Now look, so many Indians have arrived and made a name for them, it is remarkable,” Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi.





