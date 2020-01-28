SBS Punjabi

Inderjit Singh earns Australia Day honour for serving the community through eye care programs

OAM

Inderjit (Indy) Singh, OAM Source: Supplied

Published 28 January 2020 at 12:52pm, updated 28 January 2020 at 1:52pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Avneet Arora
The Sydney resident has been recognised for organising and funding over 37,000 eye surgeries for financially disadvantaged people in many developing countries.

Inderjit (Indy) Singh is among the 549 inspirational Australians who have been awarded the coveted Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) this Australia Day.

Founder of Vision Beyond Aus, Mr Singh has been recognised for organising and funding over 37,000 eye surgeries for financially disadvantaged people in third world countries.

“It’s a matter of great honour and pride to be honoured by your country and to think that we people from India can come and achieve these awards is something remarkable.

“It shows that things have changed a lot. When I arrived in Australia back in 1984, people would doubt my qualifications. Now look, so many Indians have arrived and made a name for them, it is remarkable,” Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi.

Click on the link above to listen to his full interview.

