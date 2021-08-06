SBS Punjabi

India beats Germany 5-4 in Men’s Hockey, wins historic bronze medal after 41 years

SBS Punjabi

India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Locher)

India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the mens field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 August 2021 at 3:04pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Indian men's hockey team scripted history by claiming its first Olympic medal after 41 years. The Indian team led by captain Manpreet Singh overpowered Germany by winning 5-4 in a thrilling bronze medal match to add to India's tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Published 6 August 2021 at 3:04pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
After India’s historic win on Thursday, the men's hockey team captain, Manpreet Singh, reflected on the impact COVID-19 has had on the country over the past year and dedicated the Olympic bronze medal to the doctors and frontline 'warriors'.

"We would like to dedicate this medal to doctors who worked tirelessly to save so many lives there in India and everywhere else in the world," Mr Singh said.

Applauding India's achievement, Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team on Twitter. He wrote: "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.”

Advertisement
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack