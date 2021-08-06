India beats Germany 5-4 in Men’s Hockey, wins historic bronze medal after 41 years

After India’s historic win on Thursday, the men's hockey team captain, Manpreet Singh, reflected on the impact COVID-19 has had on the country over the past year and dedicated the Olympic bronze medal to the doctors and frontline 'warriors'.





"We would like to dedicate this medal to doctors who worked tirelessly to save so many lives there in India and everywhere else in the world," Mr Singh said.





Applauding India's achievement, Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team on Twitter. He wrote: "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.”





