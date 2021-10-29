India Diary: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets bail in cruise drugs case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.





The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at a rave party from where Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and a few others were arrested on 3 October.





They were charged under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale and purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.





Advertisement

Mr Khan spent more than three weeks in prison and was denied bail twice before his plea was accepted on Thursday.





The case has been dominating media headlines in India. While there has been no official statement from Shah Rukh Khan, some film fraternity members came out in Aryan's defence.







Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Paramjit Singh Sona.



