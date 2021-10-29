SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets bail in cruise drugs case

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office is being taken for a medical check up, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 08, 2021.(AP Photo/Rajanish kakade)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, center, escorted by law enforcement officials from Narcotics Control Bureau office. Source: AAP

Published 29 October 2021 at 12:38pm, updated 29 October 2021 at 12:42pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
23-year-old Aryan Khan was granted bail 26 days after being arrested for allegedly doing recreational drugs at a party on a Goa-bound cruise. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at a rave party from where Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and a few others were arrested on 3 October.

They were charged under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale and purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

Mr Khan spent more than three weeks in prison and was denied bail twice before his plea was accepted on Thursday. 

The case has been dominating media headlines in India. While there has been no official statement from Shah Rukh Khan, some film fraternity members came out in Aryan's defence. 


Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Paramjit Singh Sona. 

