India Diary: China and India blame each other for border aggression

A colonel in the Indian army (far right, name withheld), stands with members of the Ladakh scouts at Khardung La, a mountain pass in the Laddakh, India.

A colonel in the Indian army (far right, name withheld), stands with members of the Ladakh scouts at Khardung La, a mountain pass in the Laddakh, India. Source: Mary Knox Merrill/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images

Published 18 June 2020 at 6:25pm, updated 18 June 2020 at 6:36pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
India's Prime Minister has assured the world his country wants peace after the killing of at least 20 Indian troops but he says when provoked, it will react accordingly. Chinese Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian says the clash began when Indian soldiers crossed the line and attacked the Chinese but Mr Modi has rejected any suggestions of provocation.

20 Indian army personnel, including a Colonel have been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, which is in a remote eastern part of the northern Indian state of Ladakh;

There are claims that 43 Chinese army personnel were either killed or injured during these clashes as well;

India says this happened as a result of China breaching the border and attempting to alter the line of control; 

China blames India for starting the violence and violating the border; 

Indian security forces said neither side fired any shots in the clash with Chinese soldiers and China's foreign ministry is reporting a stable situation at the border;

The Galwan Valley in India's Ladakh region, at the border with China, where a deadly clash took place on Monday.
The Galwan Valley in India's Ladakh region, at the border with China, where a deadly clash took place on Monday. Source: Planet Labs


India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says this was a calculated and well-planned transgression by China.

Punjab government seeks financial aid to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore from the central government.

All this and more, in this week's India Diary.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

