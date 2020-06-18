India Diary: China and India blame each other for border aggression

20 Indian army personnel, including a Colonel have been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, which is in a remote eastern part of the northern Indian state of Ladakh;





There are claims that 43 Chinese army personnel were either killed or injured during these clashes as well;





India says this happened as a result of China breaching the border and attempting to alter the line of control;





China blames India for starting the violence and violating the border;





Indian security forces said neither side fired any shots in the clash with Chinese soldiers and China's foreign ministry is reporting a stable situation at the border;





The Galwan Valley in India's Ladakh region, at the border with China, where a deadly clash took place on Monday. Source: Planet Labs





India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says this was a calculated and well-planned transgression by China.





Punjab government seeks financial aid to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore from the central government.





All this and more, in this week's India Diary.





