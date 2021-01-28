SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Farmer leaders blame government, Punjabi actor for inciting violence during tractor rally

Farmer leader Gurnaam Singh Chidoni addressing over farmer protest and one-day hunger strike

Leaders of the farmers' protest in India. Source: ANI

Published 28 January 2021 at 8:54pm, updated 29 January 2021 at 12:49pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Senior farm leaders blamed 36-year-old Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for inciting violence during the Republic Day tractor rally in New Delhi. This and more in our weekly news segment from India.

The leaders of over 40 organisations under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha have disassociated themselves from the violent incidents that rocked the national capital on Tuesday.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the group issued a statement alleging the central government hatched a conspiracy with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to defame the peaceful struggle of the farmers' organisations.

"Along with some individuals and organizations, like Deep Sidhu and Kisan Majdoor Sangarsh Committee led by Satnam Singh Pannu, the government made this movement violent. We clarify that we dissociate ourselves from violent actions which took place at Red Fort and other parts of Delhi," the SKM said in a statement.

All this and more, in this week's India Diary.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

