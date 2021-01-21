SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Modi government ready to suspend farm laws for 18 months

Bhavjit Singh reading the 'Trolley Times' at the Singhu border, Delhi. Protesting farmers have launched this bilingual newspaper to share information.

Protests by farmers at the Delhi border have generated immense traction in the media. Source: SKM

Published 21 January 2021 at 10:07pm, updated 22 January 2021 at 10:29am
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
The Indian government has proposed to suspend the controversial agriculture laws for a year-and-a-half, provided the farmers call off their protest. Tune into this week's news wrap from India for this story and more.

The Government of India has mooted to suspend the three farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint committee to find a mutually-acceptable solution to the unrest currently dogging India's farming community.

The two sides met for their tenth round of negotiations only to decide to meet again on January 22. This came after the farmer leaders held their internal consultations on January 21 to decide whether to accept the government's proposal or not.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top of the page.

