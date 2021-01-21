India Diary: Modi government ready to suspend farm laws for 18 months

The Government of India has mooted to suspend the three farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint committee to find a mutually-acceptable solution to the unrest currently dogging India's farming community.





The two sides met for their tenth round of negotiations only to decide to meet again on January 22. This came after the farmer leaders held their internal consultations on January 21 to decide whether to accept the government's proposal or not.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top of the page.





