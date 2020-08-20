India Diary: Nearly 10,000 paramilitary troops withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir

India's Union government on Wednesday ordered the immediate withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.





This is said to be the biggest de-induction of these forces after additional troops were rushed to the UT after the dilution of Article 370 of the constitution that gave the erstwhile state a unique status.





The Indian government led by Narendra Modi has given the green light to the National Recruitment Agency. It will conduct a common eligibility test for jobs in the central government.





The Modi Cabinet has given its nod for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvanathapuram airports of the Airports Authority of India through Public-Private Partnership to the Adani Group. The lease has been given for 50 years. More Indian airports may follow the lead of these three airports.





