India Diary: Nearly 10,000 paramilitary troops withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir, Under Siege and Lockdown, Faces a Mental Health Crisis

Thousands of paramilitary troops have been de-inducted from Jammu and Kashmir. Source: The New York Times

Published 20 August 2020 at 10:12pm, updated 20 August 2020 at 10:15pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
India will now have a National Recruitment Agency to streamline the application process for central government jobs, an immediate withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is ordered and three Indian airports leased to Adani Group. This and more in our weekly newswrap from India.

India's Union government on Wednesday ordered the immediate withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 

This is said to be the biggest de-induction of these forces after additional troops were rushed to the UT after the dilution of Article 370 of the constitution that gave the erstwhile state a unique status.

The Indian government led by Narendra Modi has given the green light to the National Recruitment Agency. It will conduct a common eligibility test for jobs in the central government. 

The Modi Cabinet has given its nod for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvanathapuram airports of the Airports Authority of India  through Public-Private Partnership to the Adani Group. The lease has been given for 50 years. More Indian airports may follow the lead of these three airports. 

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking the audio link inside the picture above.

