India Diary: New education policy unveiled, Rafale fleet arrives, and more

The Government of India has unveiled its new educational policy whereby significant changes have been recommended for the country's education system.





Till Class 5, school students will be taught in their mother tongue or regional language. Master of Philosophy courses will be discontinued.





India's school curriculum will be reduced to core concepts and vocational education will be given from Class 6 onwards. The Ministry of Human resource development has been renamed 'Shiksha Mantralaya'.





To listen to this and more news from India in Punjabi, click on the audio link in the picture at the top.





