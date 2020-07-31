SBS Punjabi

India Diary: New education policy unveiled, Rafale fleet arrives, and more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: AAP

Published 31 July 2020 at 5:57pm, updated 31 July 2020 at 6:16pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Sona
In our weekly wrap of news from India this week, hear about India's new education policy, the first fleet of Rafale fighter jets from France and Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha allowed to convene on August 14.

The Government of India has unveiled its new educational policy whereby  significant changes have been recommended for the country's education system. 

Till Class 5, school students will be taught in their mother tongue or regional language. Master of Philosophy courses will be discontinued. 

India's school curriculum will be reduced to core concepts and vocational education will be given from Class 6 onwards. The Ministry of Human resource development has been renamed 'Shiksha Mantralaya'.

To listen to this and more news from India in Punjabi, click on the audio link in the picture at the top.

