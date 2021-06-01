India Diary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounts seven years in power, lauds COVID warriors

In his monthly radio address, PM Modi marked the completion of seven years of NDA government in power, saying the credit of the nation's achievements in these seven years goes to the citizens.





He also lauded the work done by frontline 'COVID warriors', saying their spirit of service has always helped the country overcome the biggest challenges.





“My dear countrymen, however big the challenge is, India’s resolve to face it has always been greater. The collective strength of the country and our spirit of service have brought India out of all storms,” Mr Modi said during the 77th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.





