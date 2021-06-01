SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounts seven years in power, lauds COVID warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: AAP

Published 1 June 2021 at 11:33am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30 May said the country has worked together as 'Team India' in the last seven years, highlighting how the nation fought the challenges that came in its way. All this and more in our weekly segment from India.

In his monthly radio address, PM Modi marked the completion of seven years of NDA government in power, saying the credit of the nation's achievements in these seven years goes to the citizens.

He also lauded the work done by frontline 'COVID warriors', saying their spirit of service has always helped the country overcome the biggest challenges.

“My dear countrymen, however big the challenge is, India’s resolve to face it has always been greater. The collective strength of the country and our spirit of service have brought India out of all storms,” Mr Modi said during the 77th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

