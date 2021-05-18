SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Government extends lockdown till May 31 amid high COVID infections

COVID-19 patients who are suffering from breathing difficulties in New Delhi, India.

India is setting almost-daily records for new infections and deaths as the virus crisis engulfs hospitals in cities and spreads into rural regions. Source: LightRocket

Published 18 May 2021 at 10:56am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
With the state continuing to report high COVID numbers, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered an extension of all the existing restrictions up to May 31. Tune into this podcast for a weekly news update from Punjab.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on 16 May gave directions for strict enforcement of all the curbs amid a high number of community transmissions and deaths.

Mr Singh said deputy commissioners will continue to determine the opening of shops in a staggered manner and enforce other restrictions to contain the pandemic, particularly in rural areas.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


