SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: State to gear up for third COVID-19 wave, to train doctors by June-end

An Indian volunteer is seen near burning pyre during a mass funeral of COVID-19 victims in New Delhi.

An Indian volunteer is seen near burning pyre during a mass funeral of COVID-19 victims in New Delhi Source: AAP

Published 25 May 2021 at 10:16am, updated 25 May 2021 at 10:25am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Source: SBS

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered preparations against a possible third wave of Coronavirus amidst concerns about its impact on children. This and more in our weekly news segment from Punjab.

The Punjab government has ordered its health department to go into ‘mission mode’ with preparation, including specialised training of doctors by the end of June. 

Expressing concern over the spread of COVID in rural areas, the chief minister on 20 May directed that teams of health and other departments start house-to-house surveillance in every village.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


