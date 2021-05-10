Punjabi Diary: Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to increase oxygen, Covid vaccine supplies

In a meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh has demanded to increase the state's daily quota of oxygen and Covid vaccine.
This and more latest news from India in our weekly Punjabi Diary.
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
Advertisement
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at
Previous News bulletins from Punjab/India
Punjabi Diary: COVID negative report or vaccine certificate mandatory to enter state