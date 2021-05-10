SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to increase oxygen, Covid vaccine supplies

Capt Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. Source: Facebook/ Capt Amarinder Singh

Published 10 May 2021 at 5:38pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
India's tally of infections now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths. As many hospitals grapple with an acute shortage of oxygen and beds while morgues and crematoriums overflow, experts say India's actual figures could be far higher than reported.

In a meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh has demanded to increase the state's daily quota of oxygen and Covid vaccine.

This and more latest news from India in our weekly Punjabi Diary.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

