SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India 'shaken' by coronavirus storm

SBS Punjabi

Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 April 2021 at 10:27am, updated 27 April 2021 at 10:34am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution during his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday. Tune into this podcast for a weekly update on the coronavirus situation in India.

Published 27 April 2021 at 10:27am, updated 27 April 2021 at 10:34am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
The prime minister said the “storm” of infections has shaken India as a deadly second wave of coronavirus sweeps the country. 

"We were confident, our spirits were up after successfully tackling the first wave, but this storm has shaken the nation," Mr Modi said in a radio address on Sunday.

He also spoke to several frontline workers of the country who offered an insight into the current situation.

Advertisement
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced a night curfew - from 6 pm to 5 am during week days - and a weekend lockdown - from 6 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday - to contain the rapidly increasing number of infections in the northern state. 


Over 17 million people in India have contracted coronavirus. Hospitals in New Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of oxygen and beds.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
  

Other related news items

Punjabi Diary: Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi on COVID-19 crisis, offers suggestions to curb the surge

Punjabi Diary: Government re-introduces restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack