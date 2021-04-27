Punjabi Diary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India 'shaken' by coronavirus storm

The prime minister said the “storm” of infections has shaken India as a deadly second wave of coronavirus sweeps the country.





"We were confident, our spirits were up after successfully tackling the first wave, but this storm has shaken the nation," Mr Modi said in a radio address on Sunday.





He also spoke to several frontline workers of the country who offered an insight into the current situation.





Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced a night curfew - from 6 pm to 5 am during week days - and a weekend lockdown - from 6 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday - to contain the rapidly increasing number of infections in the northern state.







Over 17 million people in India have contracted coronavirus. Hospitals in New Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of oxygen and beds.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





