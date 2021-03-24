Punjabi Diary: Government re-introduces restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Punjab government has announced fresh restrictions to deal with the worsening COVID-19 situation.





The chief minister announced that all educational institutions, except medical and nursing colleges, will remain closed till March 31. Only 50 per cent capacity in cinema halls will be allowed to be filled while no more than 100 persons will be allowed in malls at any given point in time amid other restrictions.





“We have to be prepared for a long battle,” Mr Singh warned.





Click on the audio icon in the picture above to l isten to the podcast in Punjabi.





