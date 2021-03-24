SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Government re-introduces restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases

Capt Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. Source: Facebook/ Capt Amarinder Singh

Published 24 March 2021 at 11:02am, updated 24 March 2021 at 11:06am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced new restrictions amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the state. This and more in our weekly news segment from Punjab.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Punjab government has announced fresh restrictions to deal with the worsening COVID-19 situation. 

The chief minister announced that all educational institutions, except medical and nursing colleges, will remain closed till March 31. Only 50 per cent capacity in cinema halls will be allowed to be filled while no more than 100 persons will be allowed in malls at any given point in time amid other restrictions.

“We have to be prepared for a long battle,” Mr Singh warned.

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.

