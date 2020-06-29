SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Punjab plans to conduct 20,000 COVID-19 tests a day

SBS Punjabi

Capt Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. Source: Facebook/ Capt Amarinder Singh

Published 29 June 2020 at 10:45pm, updated 30 June 2020 at 10:20am
By Ravdeep Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Source: SBS

As the Coronavirus pandemic is spreading across the country, Captain Amrinder Singh has again stressed the need to wear masks in the interest of public safety and to minimise the further lockdowns. Punjab steps up COVID-19 tests to 20,000 a day.

In this bulletin…

  • "Need to assess the situation very carefully before easing up further lockdowns", says Captain Amrinder Singh
  • Punjab plans to conduct 20,000 COVID-19 tests every day
  • and, India rejects Pakistan’s offer to reopen Kartarpur corridor
