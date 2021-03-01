Punjabi Diary: Third phase of COVID vaccination in Punjab begins

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given to people in Punjab aged above 60 and those between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities. Prior registration will not be mandatory in this case.





Punjab residents can get the vaccine in government hospitals for free. In private hospitals, the price has been fixed at INR 150 ($2.70 approx).





The Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on Monday in the state capital, Chandigarh. The state budget is expected to be presented before the House on 5 March.





Click on the audio icon in the picture above to l isten to the podcast in Punjabi.





