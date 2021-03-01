SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Third phase of COVID vaccination in Punjab begins

India Coronavirus vaccine rollout

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine at the Zonal Hospital in Dharmsala, India. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia

Published 1 March 2021 at 9:37pm, updated 2 March 2021 at 9:57am
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
On 1 March, the Punjab government started the registration process for administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the third phase of the ongoing drive. Tune in to the podcast for this and more updates from Punjab.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given to people in Punjab aged above 60 and those between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities. Prior registration will not be mandatory in this case.

Punjab residents can get the vaccine in government hospitals for free. In private hospitals, the price has been fixed at INR 150 ($2.70 approx).

The Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on Monday in the state capital, Chandigarh. The state budget is expected to be presented before the House on 5 March.

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.

Punjabi Diary: Over 100,000 farmers show strength at massive rally in Barnala

Punjabi Diary: Despite COVID, heavy turnout in Punjab's municipal elections

India Diary: Farmer leaders blame government, Punjabi actor for inciting violence during tractor rally



 

 

