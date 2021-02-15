Punjabi Diary: Despite COVID, heavy turnout in Punjab's municipal elections

Over 71 per cent voting has been recorded in Punjab's local body elections conducted on February 14.





Punjab politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's fate hangs in the balance as Congress' Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat met Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh last week to discuss his rehabilitation. A few days ago, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had met Mr Sidhu.





To hear the full audio in Punjabi, please click on the audio player above.





