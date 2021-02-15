SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Despite COVID, heavy turnout in Punjab's municipal elections

SBS Punjabi

Punjab municipal elections

Polling took place across Punjab for over 100 civic bodies on February 14. Source: ANI/Twitter

Published 15 February 2021 at 10:04pm, updated 16 February 2021 at 10:02am
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Polling took place across Punjab for over 100 civic bodies on February 14. Stray incidents of violence were reported amongst supporters of the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and other political parties. Tune into this week's Punjabi Diary for this and more updates from Punjab.

Over 71 per cent voting has been recorded in Punjab's local body elections conducted on February 14.

Punjab politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's fate hangs in the balance as Congress' Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat met Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh last week to discuss his rehabilitation. A few days ago, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had met Mr Sidhu.

To hear the full audio in Punjabi, please click on the audio player above. 

