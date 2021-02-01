Punjabi Diary: Delhi Police make fresh arrests in connection with violence during farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally

Delhi Police said a total of 84 people were arrested and 38 first information reports (FIRs) have been filed in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally last week.





Most of those arrested have been made under the Damage to Public Property Act, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.





Meanwhile, India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on Monday.





Amongst a host of other announcements, she spoke of a new cess on agriculture development. An Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.





To hear the full audio in Punjabi, please click on the audio player above.





