Punjabi Diary: Delhi Police make fresh arrests in connection with violence during farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally

Farmer's trucks and tractors are lined up blocking the way during a protest against the farm laws

Farmer's trucks and tractors lined up blocking the way during a protest against the farm laws at Singhu border on Sunday. Source: ANI/Prabhat Mehrotra

Published 1 February 2021 at 10:02pm, updated 2 February 2021 at 1:22pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Delhi Police have made several arrests in connection with the alleged violence at the Red Fort on January 26. Fresh summons have been issued for 50 more suspects including some farmer leaders. Tune into the podcast for significant developments from Punjab.

Delhi Police said a total of 84 people were arrested and 38 first information reports (FIRs) have been filed in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally last week.

Most of those arrested have been made under the Damage to Public Property Act, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on Monday.

Amongst a host of other announcements, she spoke of a new cess on agriculture development. An Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

To hear the full audio in Punjabi, please click on the audio player above. 

