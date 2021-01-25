Punjabi Diary: Tight security for farmers' tractor rally on India's Republic Day

On January 24, Delhi Police gave permission to the farmers protesting against the three controversial farm laws to stage their tractor rally in New Delhi on January 26, which is celebrated as India's Republic Day.





They have also directed the farmers to not halt anywhere in New Delhi, and ensure there is no “disturbance” caused by them, even as they claimed to have received intelligence inputs that some miscreants may try to disrupt the disrupt the event.











