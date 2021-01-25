SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Tight security for farmers' tractor rally on India's Republic Day

SBS Punjabi

Farmers warn of massive tractor rally if the demands not met in Jan 4 talks.

Farmers plan massive tractor rally on January 26 at New Delhi. Source: BKU Ugrahan

Published 25 January 2021 at 10:04pm, updated 26 January 2021 at 11:53am
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Flags of India and farmers' unions only have been permitted for being hoisted on the hundreds of thousands of tractors that are set to cross over into the national capital from the Delhi border. For this and more news from Punjab, tune into the Punjabi podcast.

On January 24, Delhi Police gave permission to the farmers protesting against the three controversial farm laws to stage their tractor rally in New Delhi on January 26, which is celebrated as India's Republic Day.

They have also directed the farmers to not halt anywhere in New Delhi, and ensure there is no “disturbance” caused by them, even as they claimed to have received intelligence inputs that some miscreants may try to disrupt the disrupt the event.

 

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

