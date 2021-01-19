SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Around 100,000 tractors to cross Delhi border on Republic Day for 'Kisan Tractor Parade'

Farmers protesting against the Centres three laws organised a tractor march on Thursday

Farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws had staged a tractor rallying at the Delhi-Meerut Expressway earlier this month too. Source: AAP

Published 19 January 2021
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Leaders of the protest have assured the Indian government and the people that the parade scheduled for January 26, will be ‘peaceful’ and ‘apolitical’ and is not aimed at disrupting the Republic Day function in New Delhi. For this and more, tune into this week’s news wrap from Punjab.

Pressing on with their demand before the Indian government to repeal the controversial farm laws, farmers camping at the borders of the national capital have now vowed to cross over into New Delhi on January 26, which is celebrated as India's Republic Day. 

Titled ‘Kisan Tractor Parade,’ this show of strength by farmers primarily from Punjab and Haryana will be staged at New Delhi’s Outer Ring Road.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said, “the parade will be very peaceful. There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the national flag on their tractors.”

Tractors to Twitter campaign leads the digital push for Indian farmers’ protest



On the other hand, India’s counter-terror taskforce, National Investigation Agency (NIA), has summoned activists from Punjab and Haryana associated with the ongoing protests, in relation to a case of alleged terror funding by the US-based pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The NIA registered a fresh case against SFJ in December 2020, in which their involvement with allegedly funding anti-government and pro-Khalistan campaigns in India is being investigated.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

