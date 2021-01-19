Punjabi Diary: Around 100,000 tractors to cross Delhi border on Republic Day for 'Kisan Tractor Parade'

Pressing on with their demand before the Indian government to repeal the controversial farm laws, farmers camping at the borders of the national capital have now vowed to cross over into New Delhi on January 26, which is celebrated as India's Republic Day.





Titled ‘Kisan Tractor Parade,’ this show of strength by farmers primarily from Punjab and Haryana will be staged at New Delhi’s Outer Ring Road.





Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said, “the parade will be very peaceful. There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the national flag on their tractors.”





On the other hand, India’s counter-terror taskforce, National Investigation Agency (NIA), has summoned activists from Punjab and Haryana associated with the ongoing protests, in relation to a case of alleged terror funding by the US-based pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).





The NIA registered a fresh case against SFJ in December 2020, in which their involvement with allegedly funding anti-government and pro-Khalistan campaigns in India is being investigated.





