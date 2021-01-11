Tractors to Twitter campaign leads the digital push for Indian farmers’ protest

Sydney-based IT professional Bhavjit Singh is one of the digital team members behind the robust campaign who has also been volunteering his services to garner support for the ongoing agitation and raise awareness of the farmers’ concerns.





Mr Singh who travelled to India in October 2020 due to a family matter and continues to remain ever since said he feels a very personal connection to the Indian protests.





“I decided to join this people’s movement when I saw this farmers agitation happening across all parts of my native state Punjab, which is the agricultural heartland of India.





“I am also from a farming background. I know that these protesters are ordinary people who work in the fields from dawn to dusk to support their families,” he said. Bhavjit Singh posing at Opera House, Sydney. He hails from village Jarhtauli, District Ludhiana in Punjab, India. Source: Supplied





The 38-year-old said the scathing attacks on farmers on social media platforms prompted him and a group of friends to launch the @Tractor2twitr account on Twitter in late November.





The account has now surged to over 30,000 followers and pushes one hashtag a day to promote its message.







"It was unfortunate to see that the farmers were being projected as anti-nationals, separatists, to name a few. India's national media seemed to work hand in hand with the ruling party supporters to generate a narrative that suited them and the big corporates.





"So, that's when we decided to start this online campaign. This is the least we could do support our people who desperately need our help at all digital fronts," he said. A group of volunteers at the protest site, Delhi. Source: SKM





Why are the farmers protesting?





Hundreds of thousands of farmers have continued to stay at the doorsteps of India's capital New Delhi in protest against the three agricultural reforms that were passed by the Indian government in September 2020.





While the government claims these laws will liberate farmers and reduce the need for mediators, critics of the three laws say it could lead to exploitation of farmers at the hands of the big corporations. Punjabi film and music artists have lent their support to the protesting farmers. Source: SKM





Mr Singh alleged that many Indian TV channels, which depend upon business groups for revenue, have been running a "false propaganda" to defame the protest.





"They are very cynical and are using the medium to defame the protesting farmers and to label them as ant-nationals. But that doesn't discourage us. Our digital team remains firm and committed.







"We get our energy from the brave farmers who are in high spirits despite having to stay in make-shift tents from the last eight weeks in Delhi's harsh winter conditions," he said.





Mr Singh said he often visits protest sites spread across Delhi's borders with other states.





"You have to be on ground zero to understand their basic concerns and the facts associated with these farm laws. And once I understood the reason behind the protests, I felt it was my duty to debunk the false information being spread on social media," he said. Protests by farmers at the Delhi border have generated immense traction in the media. Source: SKM





‘Our campaign symbolises the power of a common man’





At least 10 volunteers have joined the campaign with support from a farmers' union group called the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Farmers Unity Front). They are making a consolidated effort to spread awareness about the new laws' impact on the agitating farmers.





They have set accounts on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and Snapchat, where hundreds of thousands of followers consume and share the information daily. Tractor2 Twitter has over 30,000 followers. The hashtag and the Twitter handle is also getting a lot of attention outside India. Source: SKM





Mr Singh added that a "humble" social media effort has now turned into a "sophisticated" digital campaign.





"Our @Tractor2twitr handle has around 14 million impressions so far, which symbolises what a common man can achieve with others' support.





"It shows the power of people. It's not a number game, and it's not a paid job, we are fighting for a cause, for people's movements, for farmers' rights," Mr Singh added.





The ongoing agitation has received widespread attention on social media so much that the issue has been raised by several politicians and serving Members of Parliament across the world.

Also Read International support grows for Indian farmers’ protests







Mr Singh said that the digital push for the movement is getting massive support from the Indian diaspora, particularly people from Punjab.





“We are very thankful to our NRI (non-resident Indian) friends and families for their support. Many have been joining this protest through our #NRIDelhiChallo campaign. They are also putting pressure on their respective political representatives to raise this voice.





“It is about time the world knows what is happening in India. It is not only farmers’ issue anymore. It’s about all Indians, their rights to hold peaceful demonstrations and their freedom of speech,” he said.





Click on the audio icon to listen to the full audio conversation with Bhavjit Singh.





