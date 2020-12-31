International student skydives from 15,000 ft in Melbourne to show support for Indian farmers’ protest

Highlights Baljit Kaur skydived near St Kilda in Melbourne to support the Indian farmer's protest.

She wore specifically designed clothes that showed her support for her given cause.

Community members continue to hold demonstrations across Australia in solidarity with Indian farmers protest

Baljit Kaur came to Australia as an international student from India in 2017. She is studying master’s in social work in a Melbourne-based college.





Back in Punjab, much of her family’s income is dependent upon the annual farm produce, such as wheat and rice.





As she speaks to SBS Punjabi , many of Baljit Kaur’s relatives and friends have been living in temporary shelters near New Delhi for the past month. They are protesting against the Indian government’s recently passed farm laws that are also being opposed by over 500 farmers’ unions, farm labourers, and their families. Source: Supplied





Advertisement

Jumping out of an aeroplane isn't for everyone especially when it's thousands of feet up in the air.





Ms Kaur said she also falls in this category of people and isn't a ‘typical adrenaline junkie’.





“I was determined to step outside my routine to make a small contribution towards this farmers’ movement. The worst thing is that I am afraid of heights. But I was willing to put in some hard yards to finish it off.





“This is the least we can do for our friends and families who are totally dependent on their farmlands for their source of income. After these amendments, they are at the verge of losing their lands and livelihood to big corporates,” she added.





Also read What has sparked the massive farmers protest in India amidst the coronavirus pandemic?







As reported earlier, hundreds of thousands of farmers have gathered in the capital, New Delhi for the last 35 days, to protest against the agriculture bills passed by the Modi government.





While the government says these bills will liberate farmers and reduce the need for middlemen, critics say it could lead to the exploitation of farmers by big corporations.





The Indian government has held several rounds of talks with farmers and unions, but the stalemate has continued, with hundreds of thousands of farmers choking all the entry points to India’s national capital, Delhi.





Baljit Kaur is an international student from India. She hails from Ludhiana district in Punjab. Source: Ms Kaur





Ms Kaur said that she was thinking of protesting Indian farmers when she skydived at a height of 15,000 feet near St Kilda in Melbourne yesterday.





She wore specifically designed clothes that had visible slogans to show her support for her given cause.





Skydiving may not be your first thought when thinking of ways to raise your voice for a cause. But for me, it was for a noble cause,” she said.





I wish to become the voice of Indian farmers who want the government to repeal their draconian farm laws and stop favouring the big corporates

“It was all about stepping outside your comfort zone and pushing personal boundaries to gain this experience, which I will remember forever.”











Ms Kaur who has a small part-time job in Melbourne said she never had enough money to spend on skydiving or any other fun activities.





“This is not about me or money but about those farmers and their families who are sitting on the street in New Delhi to brave harsh Indian winter.





“I am stuck here due to COVID-19 travel restrictions otherwise I would have joined my family to be part of this protest which is going to decide our fate as farmers in our own piece of land,” she said.





Whilst several community members have protested in various ways in Australia and in many other countries around the world, the Indian government maintains that these farming reforms were much needed, and will help farmers become more independent and prosperous.





To listen to the full interview, click here or on the player at the top of the page.







LISTEN TO International student skydives from 15,000 ft in Melbourne to show support for Indian farmers’ protest SBS Punjabi 31/12/2020 08:16 Play







People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









