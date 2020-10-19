Why have the three agriculture reform laws angered India’s farmers?

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and other parts of India are continuing to hold strong protests against the three new agriculture laws passed by the Indian government.





Political parties, including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), also opposed the agriculture sector reform bills, saying the new laws are against the interests of small and marginal farmers.





Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Punjab Unit President Balbir Singh Rajewal told SBS Punjabi, “The government is trying to manipulate farmers by giving all the powers to the corporate sector and once the private grain markets are established, the traditional grain markets will become history.” Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Punjab Unit President Balbir Singh Rajewal Source: Supplied "Under the current APMC act, arhatiyas (traders/commission agents) have to get a licence to trade in a mandi (market). The arhatiyas have credibility, as their financial status is verified during the license approval process," said Mr Rajewal.





“But, under the new laws, the government has made it free for all, meaning any trader with a PAN card can buy the farmers’ produce. So how can a farmer trust these traders under the new law?





To hear the full interview, click on the audio link above.





To read and hear the entire story, click on the link below

READ MORE What has sparked the massive farmers protest in India amidst the coronavirus pandemic?

