Indian farmers' protest: Gridlock continues as talks with government remain inconclusive

Ahead of the second round of talks between the central government of India and the representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.





The ministers discussed the issues raised by farmers, and how the Union government can constructively respond to eliminate the concerns expressed by them over the farm laws.





Farmers union leaders call for Bharat Band on Tuesday 8th December. Source: AAP





Over 35 farmer leaders had held a four-hour meeting on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan with the government delegation.





The agitating farmers refused to take on the Centre's proposal to form a committee to talk over the contentious farm laws.





