Indian farmers' protest: Gridlock continues as talks with government remain inconclusive

Farmers' protest: Talks with the central government remains inconclusive

Farmers union leaders exit after a meeting with Union Ministers over the protest against farm reform laws, at Vigyan Bhawan on December 3, 2020

Published 4 December 2020 at 5:05pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Sona
The talks between farmer unions and Indian government leaders held on 2nd December remained inconclusive as the protesting farmers rejected the government's suggestion to set up a committee.

Ahead of the second round of talks between the central government of India and the representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The ministers discussed the issues raised by farmers, and how the Union government can constructively respond to eliminate the concerns expressed by them over the farm laws. 

Farmers' protest: Talks with the central government remains inconclusive
Farmers union leaders call for Bharat Band on Tuesday 8th December. Source: AAP


Over 35 farmer leaders had held a four-hour meeting on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan with the government delegation.

The agitating farmers refused to take on the Centre's proposal to form a committee to talk over the contentious farm laws.

Other stories in this report include:

  • Protesting farmers demand complete rollback of the three farming legislations.
  • Punjab to set up innovation mission fund to promote start-ups.
To hear the full report click on the audio link above. 

