Indian community from across Australia assembles in Canberra in solidarity with protesting Indian farmers

Hundreds of people from all over Australia assembled in the capital of Australia Monday, December 7 to show their support for the protesting farmers in India.





One of the organisers of the rally Harkirat Singh Sandhar told SBS Punjabi , “Community members form Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and other places assembled and held a peaceful rally outside the office of High Commissioner of India in Canberra to protest against the three new farming laws introduced by the government of India”.





Indian community protesting in Canberra agaist the farming laws Source: Harirat Sandhar





“Although we had advised the High Commission and the police in advance about our rally, and that we want to hand over a submission in person to the High Commissioner, yet no one from the office came out to receive the submission”.





The protesters ranged from all age groups who spoke about why they are against these new laws.





“Most of the speakers, especially the youth had come fully prepared after doing lots of research on these new laws and explained what is the reason of their call to cancel these laws”, said Mr Sandhar.





Sukhman Kaur a female protester told SBS Punjabi, “I have worked in farms myself with male members of my family and know inside out of the reason why farmers are not happy with these new laws”.





“No protest or a mission is successful without healthy and equal participation of the females”, said Ms Kaur.





Punjabi folk singer from Australia, Mr Davinder Singh Dharia also joined the protest and sang songs depicting the hard and tough life of farmers in India.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





